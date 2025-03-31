Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 91 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $543.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

