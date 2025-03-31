Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 2,007,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,710,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.15%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.71%.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.