Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Drops By 35.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of -0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

