Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,364,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

PWR stock opened at $254.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day moving average is $305.05.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

