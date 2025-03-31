Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 694 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.