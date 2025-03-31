Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

