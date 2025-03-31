PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 553,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

