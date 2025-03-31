ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ImmuCell Price Performance

ImmuCell stock remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.62. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

