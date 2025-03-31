B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 69,227 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,227 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

