CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a negative return on equity of 181.52%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

CASI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

