IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, Zacks reports. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 129.86% and a negative net margin of 25.55%.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of IMCC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,388. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

