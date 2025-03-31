Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after acquiring an additional 73,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 797,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS VUSB opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
