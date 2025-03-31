Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after acquiring an additional 73,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 797,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.