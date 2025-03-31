Reviewing Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) and Its Peers

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) is one of 1,070 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grace Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grace Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grace Therapeutics N/A -20.10% -17.10% Grace Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grace Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grace Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grace Therapeutics Competitors 8368 22188 50313 1345 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

Grace Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 218.29%. Given Grace Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grace Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Grace Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grace Therapeutics N/A -$12.85 million -1.91 Grace Therapeutics Competitors $9.93 billion $136.87 million -7.40

Grace Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grace Therapeutics. Grace Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Grace Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Grace Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Grace Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grace Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.64, indicating that their average share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grace Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

Grace Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc., is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

