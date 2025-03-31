L & S Advisors Inc Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373,580 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

BA opened at $172.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

