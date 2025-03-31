Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 221,349 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,940,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $144,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in NIKE by 49.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 106,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $63.32 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

