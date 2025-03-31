Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

