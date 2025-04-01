Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 74 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric stock opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

