Tradewinds LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $334.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.86 and its 200 day moving average is $360.42. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

