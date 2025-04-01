Tradewinds LLC. Sells 490 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

