StoneX Group Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $833.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.98 and its 200-day moving average is $323.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.75.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

