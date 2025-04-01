Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17,964.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

