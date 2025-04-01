Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Announces Earnings Results

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($112.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $323.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.