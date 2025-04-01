O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

LYB stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

