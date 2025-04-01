YouGov (LON:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

YouGov Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.53. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,045 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.27 million, a PE ratio of -149.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.82) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

