CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%.
CaliberCos Stock Performance
NASDAQ CWD opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
CaliberCos Company Profile
