United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 488.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,100 shares during the quarter. United States Steel comprises about 1.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of X stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

