Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $64,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

