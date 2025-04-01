Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

