Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Expands By 40.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSF opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
About Vossloh
