Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Expands By 40.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSF opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Get Vossloh alerts:

About Vossloh

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.