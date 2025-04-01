IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DYNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.29. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $30.35.
About IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF
