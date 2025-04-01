Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.