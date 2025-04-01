Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.94. The stock has a market cap of $364.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.