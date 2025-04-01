Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

