Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
