Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $219.43

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $135.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 80.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 0.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

