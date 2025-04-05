Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 17.7 %

STRM opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

