Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $47.38

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

