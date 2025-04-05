Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $21.81 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

