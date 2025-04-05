Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Sodexo Trading Down 7.1 %

About Sodexo

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

