Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

