X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.32. 85,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 80,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

