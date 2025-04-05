BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.34. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 45,205 shares changing hands.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 10.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

