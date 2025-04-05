Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

