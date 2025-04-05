StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.