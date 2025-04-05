Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $13.30. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 97,737 shares.
Separately, Barclays lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5896 per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
