Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,826,193 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,826,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 888,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,940,000 after buying an additional 536,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

