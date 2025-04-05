Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Craven House Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 168 shares.

Craven House Capital Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £734,080.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,440.68 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

