OneWater Marine’s (ONEW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.33. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

