Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as low as C$4.73. Madison Pacific Properties shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.

Insider Transactions at Madison Pacific Properties

In related news, Director Graziano Delucchi purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,560.00. Also, insider Madison Venture Corporation bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock worth $154,073. Corporate insiders own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

