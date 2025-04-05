Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.