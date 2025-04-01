Financial Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares in companies that primarily offer financial services, such as banking, insurance, investment management, and brokerage services. These stocks often reflect the broader economic environment, as they tend to be sensitive to changes in interest rates, economic policies, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 54,428,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,181,529. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 19,847,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,891,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.46. 1,581,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,559. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average of $471.57.

